Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is set to make Reds history tonight, which comes after manager Jurgen Klopp decided to hand him a start for tonight’s game against MK Dons.

Klopp’s side take on the Dons in their third round League Cup clash tonight, with the Merseyside club looking to book their place in the fourth round with a win.

Klopp has elected to start a very inexperienced line-up for the match, one which includes the likes of Rhian Brewster, Jones, Hoever and, of course, Elliott.

Following this decision from Klopp, Elliott is now set to make club history, as Opta are stating that he’s now set to become the youngest ever player in Reds history to make a competitive start for the club.

16 – At 16 years and 174 days old, Harvey Elliott is the youngest ever player to start a competitive match for @LFC, and the second youngest to play overall after Jerome Sinclair against West Brom in September 2012 (16y 6d). Sweet. pic.twitter.com/mGeYwveV28 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 25, 2019

Given how much hype has been made regarding Elliott following his move to Anfield from Fulham in the summer, it’ll be interesting to see how he fairs tonight.

Whether Elliott ends up making a promising start to life in an LFC shirt tonight remains to be seen, however no matter what, he’s still be making Reds history against MK Dons in around 20 minutes time…