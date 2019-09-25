Liverpool make the trip to Stadium MK to face the MK Dons as Jurgen Klopp’s side get their Carabao Cup campaign off tonight (19:45).

The Reds are fighting for honors across all fronts this season and will seek to avoid any sort of upset – the Carabao Cup may not be top of their priorities but Liverpool certainly will not want to lose this one to lower league opposition.

How to Watch MK Dons v Liverpool Live Streaming

What Time does MK Dons v Liverpool kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45pm on Wednesday 25th September.

Where is MK Dons v Liverpool being played?

The match is being played at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, England.

MK Dons v Liverpool Match Predictions

After Tottenham were dramatically knocked out of the Cup last night by lowly Colchester, its clear that defeat is not an option for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool look to continue their remarkable run of form.

The Reds have now won six games out of six and they’ll be looking to make is seven tonight.

Changes will of course be made to the side, which could mean Klopp brings in a mixture of youth and experience. James Milner, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren should all get 90 minutes in to improve fiteness, while Klopp may also give Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the opportunity to get some match time.

The Dons themselves will relish the chance to go up against Premier League opposition however the League One side come into this game after two successive defeats at home.

So what are the chances of an upset tonight?

Caughtoffside spokesman commented:

“Its clear that Liverpool are overwhelming favourites to win this one with 3/10 available on the Premier League side. That price does actually offer a little bit of value for the big hitters while those who fancy the MK Dons to win it in 90 minutes can get 11/1 on the home side. A more realistic option may be to go for the Liverpool win with a -1 goal handicap at a price of around 8/11. Whatever the result, its clear the most important aspect will be an injury free night for Liverpool”

Liverpool face the Dons tonight but will surely have one eye on their away trip to Sheffield Utd on Saturday, which kicks off the Premier League weekend at 12:30, while the MK Dons come back down to earth with an away trip at Sunderland.

