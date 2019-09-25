Video: 16-year-old Luke Matheson stuns Manchester United with Rochdale equaliser

Rochdale have stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford as 16-year-old Luke Matheson has drawn them level in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie.

Just watch this incredible moment in the video clip below as the wonderkid finishes superbly from close range to make it 1-1 in this tie.

Matheson will surely remember this moment for the rest of his life, with this fine strike perhaps set to force penalties against Man Utd.

The Red Devils have not been at their best tonight but had gone ahead through Mason Greenwood to temporarily settle the nerves.