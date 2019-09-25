Manchester United youngster Axel Tuanzebe has revealed his rather ambitious aim to captain the club one day.

The 21-year-old has not even become a regular in the Man Utd first-team yet, but he isn’t afraid of thinking big after captaining the side at several different youth levels.

Tuanzebe has plenty of competition for places at Old Trafford at the moment, with big-money summer signing Harry Maguire likely to be a shoe-in in United’s defence for some time.

Still, if an opportunity comes to play alongside Maguire, Tuanzebe does look like a promising talent who could offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a surprise solution at the back.

If the England Under-21 international can then become a regular for a few years, who knows what he could achieve, and he told the Manchester Evening News he’s on a personal mission to wear the armband for the Red Devils at senior level.

“It’s a personal ambition of mine. I’ve captained every age group of my Manchester United career. I started from Under-11s… maybe even younger, actually. Under-9s. So to captain one last team would be a great personal achievement for myself,” he said.

“Marcus [Rashford] has always been there as well, in terms of he has a different way to lead and different types of leadership. He sets an example by playing well every game.

“I had a different type of leadership, I’d always speak to people and bring the best out of them with simple words and I would also try and demonstrate on the pitch.”

MUFC fans love seeing players come through from the academy, so will hope Tuanzebe can be their latest success story.