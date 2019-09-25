Manchester United youngster Axel Tuanzebe has revealed his rather ambitious aim to captain the club one day.
The 21-year-old has not even become a regular in the Man Utd first-team yet, but he isn’t afraid of thinking big after captaining the side at several different youth levels.
MORE: Manchester United accept they won’t challenge for the league title until at least 2022
Tuanzebe has plenty of competition for places at Old Trafford at the moment, with big-money summer signing Harry Maguire likely to be a shoe-in in United’s defence for some time.
Still, if an opportunity comes to play alongside Maguire, Tuanzebe does look like a promising talent who could offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a surprise solution at the back.
If the England Under-21 international can then become a regular for a few years, who knows what he could achieve, and he told the Manchester Evening News he’s on a personal mission to wear the armband for the Red Devils at senior level.
“It’s a personal ambition of mine. I’ve captained every age group of my Manchester United career. I started from Under-11s… maybe even younger, actually. Under-9s. So to captain one last team would be a great personal achievement for myself,” he said.
“Marcus [Rashford] has always been there as well, in terms of he has a different way to lead and different types of leadership. He sets an example by playing well every game.
“I had a different type of leadership, I’d always speak to people and bring the best out of them with simple words and I would also try and demonstrate on the pitch.”
MUFC fans love seeing players come through from the academy, so will hope Tuanzebe can be their latest success story.