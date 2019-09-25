Menu

“Sack Ole now!” – Manchester United boss Solskjaer slammed by these fans for one selection in particular for Rochdale clash

A number of Manchester United fans are unhappy to see Jesse Lingard in the starting XI tonight for the Carabao Cup clash against Rochdale.

There’s no Angel Gomes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line up, and it seems many Man Utd fans on Twitter are taking issue with Lingard being selected over the promising young attacking midfielder.

Solskjaer is not exactly Mr Popular at the moment after United’s poor start to the season, and it’s hard to see why he’s kept faith in Lingard after his total lack of impact in recent months.

The England international has shown he can be a key player for the Red Devils in the past, but his form has taken a worryingly sharp turn for the worse and it’s clear fans don’t think he deserves a place in the side at the moment.

Paul Pogba has returned and Axel Tuanzebe captains the United side tonight as they look to bounce back from their poor Premier League form.

Still, this lot are not happy with Lingard being in the team…

