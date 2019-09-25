A number of Manchester United fans are unhappy to see Jesse Lingard in the starting XI tonight for the Carabao Cup clash against Rochdale.

There’s no Angel Gomes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line up, and it seems many Man Utd fans on Twitter are taking issue with Lingard being selected over the promising young attacking midfielder.

Solskjaer is not exactly Mr Popular at the moment after United’s poor start to the season, and it’s hard to see why he’s kept faith in Lingard after his total lack of impact in recent months.

The England international has shown he can be a key player for the Red Devils in the past, but his form has taken a worryingly sharp turn for the worse and it’s clear fans don’t think he deserves a place in the side at the moment.

Paul Pogba has returned and Axel Tuanzebe captains the United side tonight as they look to bounce back from their poor Premier League form.

Still, this lot are not happy with Lingard being in the team…

Chong and Lingard over Gomez!? Naaaah. Sack Ole now!!! #MUFC — Yats (@cozzbie) September 25, 2019

Lingard playing as CAM instead of Pogba & Gomes not even in the bench. This is the stupidity of that Cardiff reject that have turned many fans against him. #MUFC #MUNROC #OleOut — Pratigya Joshi (Prj) (@pr_joshi) September 25, 2019

Pereira lingard pogba jones rojo ????

Why not williams or garner OLE OUT — Soang (@Soang20) September 25, 2019

I wish it were Gomes over Lingard but I like this line up https://t.co/bKtE7tzTdX — Manchester United ?????? (@ManUnited_USA) September 25, 2019

Why is lingard starting I’ll never know — … (@DylanGiles96) September 25, 2019

Tuanzebe captain and Pogba is back. Lingard starting over Gomes ffs https://t.co/O4dehcfg3C — Owais (@JuanOfOurOwn) September 25, 2019

Imagine starting fucking Lingard or Andreas over Gomes. — Flytanx (@Flytanx_) September 25, 2019

Gomes can’t even make the bench vs rochdale but we are stringing lingard and mata along?? This ole fellow is a bastard https://t.co/u26fmfelNg — da kin to da (@badmankayy) September 25, 2019