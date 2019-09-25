Loads of Manchester United fans can barely believe what they’re seeing as Paul Pogba puts in a poor display against Rochdale.

It was not the best first half for the France international, who missed one great chance with a close-range header, whilst also shooting off targets with a few speculative efforts.

And while Pogba has only just come back from injury, it seems Man Utd supporters are already running out of patience with the 26-year-old as he looks incapable of even hitting form against a League One club.

It’s well-established that Pogba is one of the most naturally talented players in the world on his day, but his day has come all too rarely in his time at Old Trafford so far.

That isn’t all his own fault, but United fans are justified in expecting better, especially against this calibre of opposition tonight.

Here’s some of the half-time reaction from MUFC fans as they take aim at Pogba…

This Pogba guy can’t even kick the ball properly — Anmol (@Anm0L7) September 25, 2019

If Pogba can’t be decent against a League One team, may be a bit too much to expect for him to be world class in the Premier League… my word, this is depressing to see#MUFC — Arjun Kapoor (@superprime8) September 25, 2019

oh my god pogba is actually having a disaster class against rochdale i can’t believe my eyes — Ed (@ftblYe) September 25, 2019

Pogba has been terrible — Ebb Woodward (@maani_77) September 25, 2019

AHHHH POGBA!! You have to be scoring that, we can’t be missing these chances! — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) September 25, 2019

Pogba is having an absolute shocker — Jamil (@JamzinoS) September 25, 2019

A pogba shocker on show here. — Aale (@beardandbanter_) September 25, 2019

Pogba has completely lost his head. The decision making has been awful. Is he trying to get Ole sacked? — SloaneRanger???? (@Ha99ibal) September 25, 2019