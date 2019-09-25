Menu

“Can’t even kick the ball properly” – These Man United fans in disbelief at star’s first half shocker against Rochdale

Loads of Manchester United fans can barely believe what they’re seeing as Paul Pogba puts in a poor display against Rochdale.

It was not the best first half for the France international, who missed one great chance with a close-range header, whilst also shooting off targets with a few speculative efforts.

And while Pogba has only just come back from injury, it seems Man Utd supporters are already running out of patience with the 26-year-old as he looks incapable of even hitting form against a League One club.

It’s well-established that Pogba is one of the most naturally talented players in the world on his day, but his day has come all too rarely in his time at Old Trafford so far.

Paul Pogba is being slammed by Manchester United fans

That isn’t all his own fault, but United fans are justified in expecting better, especially against this calibre of opposition tonight.

Here’s some of the half-time reaction from MUFC fans as they take aim at Pogba…

