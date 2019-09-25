Man United have been dealt a blow ahead of their match against Arsenal on Monday, as Marcus Rashford is set to miss the match due to injury.

Rashford was taken off during the Red Devils’ 2-0 loss against West Ham last weekend after picking up a problem with his groin as per the Sun, with the England international now set to miss his side’s match vs the Gunners next week.

The report further states that Rashford could also miss his side’s match vs Newcastle, as well as United’s Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar.

Given this, it seems like Solskjaer’s options to choose from in attack will definitely be limited for his side’s match against the north London side, as they look to get back to winning ways in the league.

United lost their last league game against the Hammers last week, with the club now needing to win against Arsenal in order to get their top four hopes back on track.

The Sun’s report also notes that Martial is currently out injured, something that means we could see Mason Greenwood start against Arsenal in a few days time.

It’ll be a big task in hand for the teenager, however given how poor Arsenal have been defensively recently, it’s fair to say Greenwood will definitely have the chance to at least score on Monday.

Who will Solskjaer choose to start next week vs Unai Emery’s side given this news regarding Rashford? Looks like only time will tell…