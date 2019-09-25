Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood has now scored two goals for the first-team this season as he continues his remarkable rise at the club.

Still only 17 years of age, Greenwood has long looked an elite talent coming through at Man Utd, and he now looks like he fully deserves his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

United fans will now be hoping the teenage forward gets a game against Arsenal in the Premier League next week as he looks in better form right now than the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

As well as that, however, Greenwood has also already got more goals this season than Arsenal’s big-name, big-money summer signing Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivory Coast international’s only goal so far this term is a penalty against Aston Villa, whereas Greenwood has scored two fine goals from open play in games against Astana and Rochdale.

The England youth international is a truly special talent and these United fans are relishing the fact that they can troll Arsenal over the fact that he’s outscoring Pepe!

