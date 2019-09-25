Video: Mason Greenwood drills home superb goal for Manchester United

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood has scored another fine goal for the first-team to break the deadlock against Rochdale this evening.

The Red Devils had been struggling against the League One outfit in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash, before Greenwood provided this moment of quality…

The 17-year-old has long looked one of United’s most exciting young talents, and it’s clear he’s now ready to make an impact for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Greenwood also scored a fine goal in the Europa League win over Astana, and now has more goals than Marcus Rashford in open play this season…