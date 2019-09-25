Mino Raiola speaks out over Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer rumours

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has taken to Twitter to hit out at transfer rumours linking the LA Galaxy striker with a move away.

The veteran Swede continues to shine in the MLS and it seems he could stay where he is if Raiola’s tweet below is anything to go by…

I have never offered Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors or to anybody else. Total #fakenews — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) September 25, 2019

The Dutch-Italian representative slammed apparent links with Boca Juniors as fake news, so US soccer fans can presumably continue to enjoy Ibrahimovic tearing it up for a little while longer.

It may also be that the former Manchester United forward could be nearing retirement, as he’s about to turn 38 next month.

Having said that, he’s showing no signs of slowing down as his career has really taken off in his 30s.

Despite often looking a world class talent during his days at Ajax and Inter Milan, it’s mainly since his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012 that he’s hit his absolute peak.