Remember that time when Man United managed to pull of a major coup and beat Man City to the signing of Alexis Sanchez? It seems like such a long time ago, and his form has completely fallen off a cliff ever since.

A move to Inter Milan this Summer looked like a chance for him to get back to his best, but some recent words from Antonio Conte don’t sound promising for him.

According to a report in The Metro, Conte doesn’t feel the Chilean is fit enough to play just now and isn’t in any hurry to get him into the first team.

It sounds familiar when you consider how he performed for Man United during his time at Old Trafford. He looked unfit and like he’d completely lost his explosive pace from his earlier career. It’s not clear if that’s down to injury or just a lack of discipline when it comes to fitness work, but it’s clearly still an issue.

Inter have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, including a win in the Milan Derby, so you can also understand why Conte doesn’t want to tamper with a winning side at this point.

Sanchez has only managed 10 minutes of playing time in Serie A so far this year, and it doesn’t sound like he will be able to improve on that anytime soon. Conte is known for being a demanding manager who requires hard working players for his system, so this could be yet another disappointing season for the former Arsenal and Barcelona man.