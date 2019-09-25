Barcelona have reportedly indicated they are prepared to do business with Manchester United with regards to the potential transfer of Ousmane Dembele.

According to the Independent, the France international is one of Man Utd’s targets to improve their options up front, along with Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic, who is being eyed more with the view of coming in as a backup.

Dembele has shone in fits and bursts at Barcelona, but has generally not been as convincing as he was during his time as a Borussia Dortmund player.

It therefore makes sense that Barca are open to selling Dembele in the near future, though the Independent do stress that he’d still likely cost around £100million.

Still, that could be money well worth paying for the 22-year-old if he can get back to his best, and it’s hard to imagine him being worse than the badly out of form Marcus Rashford at the moment.

It remains to be seen if United can come up with that kind of money and get the deal done, but it’s surely a boost that it seems Barcelona would be prepared to sanction this move in the right circumstances.

The Red Devils sold Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without replacing them in the summer and it could take spending big money like £100m on ensuring the squad is in a good enough state in the second half of the season.