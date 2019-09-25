Manchester United are reportedly knocking on the door to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who could be allowed to leave.

The France international has been linked with the Red Devils for around £100million as the Independent report on Barcelona being ready to do business for the right price.

And according to Don Balon, United could be in luck with their pursuit of Dembele as Barca want to cash in on him to help fund a future transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Neymar ended up staying at PSG this summer despite so much transfer speculation linking him with a move back to the Nou Camp.

Still, Don Balon suggest the Brazil international could be targeted by Barcelona again, with Dembele’s potential sale helpful in achieving that.

Despite shining at previous club Borussia Dortmund, Dembele has not been at his best during his time in La Liga and it makes sense that his club might view Neymar as an upgrade.

The 22-year-old, however, still has big potential and could be an ideal signing to improve Man Utd’s attack after a poor start to the season.