Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly close to signing a new contract with the club after talks with the club.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report on Pogba snubbing Real Madrid to sign a new big-money deal at Old Trafford.

The France international is one of the best players in the world on his day and this could be huge news for Man Utd after their tough start to the season.

The Red Devils recently also tied down key players David de Gea and Victor Lindelof to new contracts, and Pogba could be the most important of the lot if he joins them in committing his future to the club.

Although Pogba hasn’t always been the most reliable performer in his United career so far, it has been painfully clear how much the team has missed him during his recent spell out of the side through injury.

The 26-year-old may be flawed, but has the potential to be a game-changer at the highest level, as he’s shown at his former club Juventus and with the French national team.

United themselves have not been in the best state for some time, but if they can keep Pogba and rebuild around him then he could finally become an elite performer for MUFC in years to come.