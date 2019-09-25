Paul Pogba will reportedly demand a yearly salary of €35 million from Manchester United if he’s to sign a new contract with the club.

The French international joined the Red Devils in 2016 for a transfer fee of £89 million according to BBC. He has since made 146 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing as many assists.

SEE MORE: Journalist aims huge dig at Manchester United owners for only caring about making money

Pogba’s current contract at Manchester United expires in 2021 and the club wants him to sign a new one. A recent report from the Times stated that the club have opened talks with the 26-year-old midfielder regarding a new deal.

However, another report from Okdiario states that Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola will demand a yearly salary of €35 million from Manchester United. This would see the Frenchman earn more than €600,000-a-week.

If this report is to be true, it will be interesting to see whether the club agrees to this or not. Pogba is one of Manchester United’s most integral players and the Red Devis will try their best to keep him at Old Trafford.