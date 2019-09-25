“Pochettino is a fraud”: These fans seem open to Spurs letting their manager replace Zidane at Real Madrid

You always hear chat about a manager taking teams as far as they can, sometimes it’s true but it can also suggest they’ve simply run out of ideas or the players have stopped listening to their message.

According to The Mirror, Real Madrid are ready to make Mauricio Pochettino their number one target if they decide to move on from Zinedine Zidane.

Real had a great win away to Sevilla at the weekend, but you get the feeling they are just waiting for an excuse to sack the Frenchman. A poor result in the upcoming derby with Atletico could be enough to do that.

It also raises the question over how Spurs would actually move on from the Argentine. It’s easy to forget they were often a mid table side before he took over, so they don’t want to take Champions League football for granted. If they get their next appointment wrong then it could undo years of great work.

This speculation comes at a time when Spurs have had some poor results. They lost to Colchester United on penalties last night and threw away a lead to Olympiacos in the Champions League.

These fans took to Twitter to suggest they wouldn’t be fully devastated if he did make the move to Madrid:

Pochettino is a fraud. He will never be good enough to manage top clubs like Barcelona, Madrid, Bayern, Juve. — Egaal™ (@UtdEgaal) September 24, 2019

Dear god. Time to sell Pochettino to Real Madrid for as much as we can get. — Mark Deamer (@LePortlyVintner) September 25, 2019

Pochettino purposely fucking up his season with Spurs so Levy could let him go to Madrid in the very high chance Zidane fails at Madrid. — Zeuskie (@RMadridHooligan) September 24, 2019

Tottenham is back to sucking ass… what’s new? Discard Pochettino and send him to Madrid after they pay us a fat sum for his contract. Then we can hire ten Haag or the Brazilian from Wolverhampton as a replacement. Spurs are now in the top 10 richest clubs in the world, and that — Mocha Madness (@Gaticub) September 24, 2019

I’m starting to think #Pochettino can’t be Bothered anymore, he obviously wants the Real Madrid job. Let him go and STOP messing us around! ? @SpursOfficial — Smiley ? (@DazSmiles91) September 24, 2019

It’s easy to forget a lot of good work and get emotional after a few results don’t go your way. It’s almost like some of the fans want to turn on Pochettino already to prepare themselves for the heartbreak when he does actually move on.

It’s the kind of thing that will hurt everyone involved if it drags on. It’s best to work out what everyone wants and move on as soon as possible if he does want to leave.