Pochettino reveals how Tottenham can fix their current situation

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino feels that the January transfer window is a good opportunity to fix the club’s current situation.

Last season’s Champions League runners-up have made a pretty shaky start to 2019/20. Spurs are currently 7th in the Premier League table with eight points from their first six matches.

Pochettino’s side have squandered two-goal leads twice this season, against Arsenal and Olympiacos. Last night, the North London club were out in the third round of the Carabao Cup after losing 4-3 to League Two side Colchester United.

Given their recent results, it’s fair enough to say that Tottenham are in a position they do not want to be. Pochettino feels that the January transfer window is a good chance for the club to turn things around. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Argentine said: “We are working so hard to put everyone on the same page. Only we need time. January is going to be a good opportunity too to fix this situation and the next one. That is the problem when something happens that you cannot control.

“It means we are human and in football to keep the successful period in football you need to be different every season and find different solutions. We need to do something different and we will do that. We lost the game by penalties and today was about winning. When you play at this stage, it’s not about the performance but the result. That’s the beauty of the competition, always something can happen. We wanted to go further but we are out.

“When you have an unsettled squad always it’s difficult and you lose time and then you need time to recover the time you lose. That’s where we are. Maybe our performances are good but you need this extra, which is mental, connection, it’s energy to be all together, not to have different agendas in the squad. We need time again to build that togetherness that you need when you are competing at this level.”

Tottenham have a pretty strong squad but they may need to deepen their squad. Hence, the January transfer window might be a good chance for them to add some reinforcements.

Spurs play their next game against Southampton on Saturday. The Lilywhites will hope to get back to winning ways and go higher in the Premier League table.