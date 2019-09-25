Real Madrid are reportedly in the hunt for Spain and Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, a player who’s also being looked at by both Barcelona and Liverpool.

Ruiz has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A since his move to Napoli from Real Betis in the summer of 2018, with the Spaniard impressive fans with his fantastic ability to move the ball about from midfield.

And now, it seems like Ruiz’s form has caught the eye of Real Madrid, as Don Balon note that Los Blancos are in the hunt for the former Betis man.

The report also notes that both Liverpool and Barca are in the race for the player, who Napoli want a whopping €80M for.

Given their current options to pick from in the centre of the park, Real should definitely be making a move for Fabian Ruiz in the near future.

Both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have declined heavily in recent years, and we wouldn’t be surprised if both players ended up leaving the club in the near future as they approach the tail ends of their careers.

Should Ruiz keep impressing between now and the end of the season, we could very well see Real make a move for the Spaniard come the summer, especially if this report is anything to go off.

Paying €80M for a midfielder may seem like a bit much, however if there’s anyone worth paying that amount for, it’s Fabian Ruiz.