Reports suggest Neymar is ready to complete a dramatic U turn and pledge his long term future to PSG

It’s remarkable how a couple of winning goals and a thumping win over Real Madrid seem to have improved the outlook of a certain Brazilian star in Paris.

It was clear for everybody to see that Neymar wanted to return to Barcelona this Summer, a report in The Metro even reported the Brazilian vowed to never play for the club again after they blocked attempts by the Catalan club to re-sign him.

Obviously that wasn’t the case and he’s currently sitting on a record of two games played, two stunning late winners in 1-0 victories over Lyon and Strasbourg.

Things seem to be so positive that reports in France are suggesting an extended contract could be on the way.

According to LE10Sport, Representatives of the club and Neymar have met to discuss an extended contract as they look to ensure he remains in France for the long term.

It would complete a fairly astonishing U-turn from Neymar after his comments in the Summer, but perhaps he’s thought a bit more about the future and realises it might be the best thing for him.

You could even suggest Barcelona have moved on. It always looked doubtful that they actually had a need for him, now Antoine Griezmann is settling in and Ansu Fati has emerged as a genuine first team option which further reduced the need to bring the Brazilian back.

He might also see Kylian Mbappe being the player to move on from France next Summer, leaving him to finally be the undisputed star in the team like he enjoys with Brazil. Edinson Cavani is also getting older so perhaps PSG have promised to build everything round him.

You have to feel the PSG fans might be a bit uneasy about this one. They clearly want more time before they are ready to fully forgive him for his antics this Summer, rewarding him with a new deal after two games does seem a bit much,