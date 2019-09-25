Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has provided an injury update as he works on his comeback for the Blues.

See below as the England international has tweeted a video of himself working on his fitness on a bike in the gym.

Getting that work in ??? pic.twitter.com/OCLEtcojQV — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) September 25, 2019

It remains to be seen quite how close Loftus-Cheek is to making his return for Chelsea, but fans will hope they don’t have to wait too much longer now.

The 23-year-old is a top talent and could add some quality to Frank Lampard’s struggling side once he does get back on the pitch again.