Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has taken to social media to shut down rumours that he’s returning to the Catalan club as sporting director, here’s what he had to say.

The Spaniard added that due to ‘personal projects’ he wouldn’t be able to ‘exclusively’ dedicate his time to his former club.

Puyol worked as an assistant sporting director immediately after his retirement, but decided to resign after six months.

The Spaniard took to Twitter to let fans know of his decision:

Buenas tardes a todos, En las últimas semanas se han publicado distintas noticias sobre mi posible incorporación al FC Barcelona como Director Deportivo. Es por ello que me siento en la obligación de comunicar a toda la familia culé que, después de sopesarlo mucho, — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) September 25, 2019

Here is the English translation of what the retired defender had to say:

In the last few weeks, news around me becoming the FC Barcelona sporting director have been published.That's why I feel obligated to tell the whole 'Culé family', that I have decided not to accept the offer…

I want to thank the club for placing their trust in me and offering me this position with lots of responsibility. Greetings and Visca Barça."

Puyol made 593 first-team appearances for Barcelona, the stalwart was also capped 100 times for Spain. The tough-tackling defender is widely regarded as one of the best centre-back’s of his generation.