Setback for Barcelona as legend Carles Puyol rejects offer to become sporting director

FC Barcelona
Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has taken to social media to shut down rumours that he’s returning to the Catalan club as sporting director, here’s what he had to say.

Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol has taken to Twitter this evening to reveal that he’s turned down the chance to become the La Liga champions’ sporting director.

The Spaniard added that due to ‘personal projects’ he wouldn’t be able to ‘exclusively’ dedicate his time to his former club.

Puyol worked as an assistant sporting director immediately after his retirement, but decided to resign after six months.

Puyol celebrating for Barcelona.

The Spaniard took to Twitter to let fans know of his decision:

Here is the English translation of what the retired defender had to say:

Puyol made 593 first-team appearances for Barcelona, the stalwart was also capped 100 times for Spain. The tough-tackling defender is widely regarded as one of the best centre-back’s of his generation.

