Manchester City are reportedly aiming to open transfer talks with the entourage of Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu in the near future.

Turkish outlet Fotospor link the in-form Foxes defender with the Premier League champions, who could do with strengthening at the back.

City lost Vincent Kompany in the summer and have since also had injury problems as Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have been forced to miss games.

Soyuncu, meanwhile, has shone for Leicester and looks like he could be a decent option for City as they look to fill those glaring gaps at the back.

Still, Fotospor suggest MCFC may have to wait until next summer to prise the talented 23-year-old away from the King Power Stadium.

City surely need someone who can come in in January, so it will be interesting to see if they step up their pursuit of Soyuncu and attempt to push through a winter deal, or simply look into alternative targets.

Leicester, meanwhile, could really do without losing another defender after selling Harry Maguire to Manchester United this summer.