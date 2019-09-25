Juventus are said to be eyeing up a move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as they prepare themselves for some departures in the January transfer window.

As per Don Balon, Juventus are being linked with a move for the Croatian, who Barcelona want €50M for, as the Old Lady look to prepare for both Khedira and Can leaving in the January window.

The report notes that Rakitic could end up replacing the former Liverpool man in Turin in the January window, with it also being noted that Juve will open talks with Barca soon regarding a deal for Rakitic.

Rakitic has found himself out-of-favour at the Nou Camp following the arrival of Frenkie De Jong during the summer, thus we could easily see the Croat leave the club in the near future.

The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in Barca’s starting XI over the past few years, with the player helping the club win numerous La Liga titles, and even a Champions League title, during his time in their first team.

If Barca are able to get €50M for a 31-year-old midfielder that will, more often than not, be sitting on the bench this season, it’ll be a great piece of business from the Blaugrana.

If Juve manage to ship out Khedira and Can in the winter window, it seems like the Italian giants will be making a move for Rakitic, something that could see Barca net some tidy profit on the Croatian should Juve bow down to the Spanish giants’ asking price.