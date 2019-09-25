Menu

Video: Alphonse Areola’s ‘unreal’ one-hand catch on Real Madrid debut

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made a stunning one-hand save on his debut for Real Madrid against Osasuna tonight, the ace is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Alphonse Areola has amazed fans with his sensational one-hand catch for Real Madrid tonight, the Frenchman managed to make this unbelievable stop on his debut for the Spanish giants.

The ace is on loan at Real Madrid, the deal that brought the 26-year-old to Los Blancos also took star Keylor Navas to Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Check out the World Cup winner’s impressive grab below:

Here’s how some Real Madrid fans reacted to the jaw-dropping catch:

Some fans even likened the stopper to NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.:

Areola’s assured performances was a breath of fresh air to Madrid fans, the Los Blancos faithful have had to sit back and watch former Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois’ shaky form for the past year.

