Alphonse Areola has amazed fans with his sensational one-hand catch for Real Madrid tonight, the Frenchman managed to make this unbelievable stop on his debut for the Spanish giants.

The ace is on loan at Real Madrid, the deal that brought the 26-year-old to Los Blancos also took star Keylor Navas to Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Check out the World Cup winner’s impressive grab below:

Areola one handed save ? pic.twitter.com/mFm4UBy87l — È (@danifuIi) September 25, 2019

Here’s how some Real Madrid fans reacted to the jaw-dropping catch:

Areola has absolutely no business putting in a better shift in 45 minutes than Courtois has done in all of his games, yet here he is catching balls with one hand and I’m totally here for it. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 25, 2019

Areola got that style ??????? — Ashutosh Date (@ashu_d08) September 25, 2019

LeBron James would be proud of that catch.? — Vish (@VishnuPisharodi) September 25, 2019

That is excellent goalkeeping! ??? — Harsh Shrivastava (@Harsh_gamer) September 25, 2019

Some fans even likened the stopper to NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.:

Areola > obj — ??? (@leon_lft) September 25, 2019

We know it’s you Odell. You can’t fool us — ??CARLO (@lastdoncarlos) September 25, 2019

Football vs football pic.twitter.com/AXkIxEwrXx — it could be worse (@itcouldbewors16) September 25, 2019

Areola’s assured performances was a breath of fresh air to Madrid fans, the Los Blancos faithful have had to sit back and watch former Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois’ shaky form for the past year.