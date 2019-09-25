Video: Hudson-Odoi and Batshuayi score in quick succession to put Chelsea 7-1 up vs Grimsby in League Cup

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Michy Batshuayi both scored late on for Chelsea this evening, as the Blues thumped Grimsby in the third round of the League Cup.

With the Blues 5-1 up, Batshuayi fired home with his right after being played through by Christian Pulisic, as the Belgian scored his second of the night.

?? Chelsea vs Grimsby | Batshuayi (GOAL) 86' pic.twitter.com/AmO5MyT8N1 — D9INE (@D9INE_XFOOTBALL) September 25, 2019

The home side then scored their seventh, after Hudson-Odoi cut in from the left, twisting and turning before firing home with his left foot to score on his return from injury.

What a night for Frank Lampard’s young side!

Pictures via MJO Sports