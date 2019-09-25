Liverpool ace Caoimhin Kelleher made a sensational stop for the Reds in the late stages of their Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons, what a save to make on your debut.

In the 75th minute of this evening’s cup clash between MK Dons and Liverpool, debutant Caoimhin Kelleher made a crucial save for the Reds.

The 20-year-old managed to use his legs to save a bullet header that looked like it was destined to hit the back of the net.

Take a look at the Irishman’s wonderful save below:

This is unreal from Caoimhin Kelleher.

Top drawer. ??? pic.twitter.com/LoxI5UWx2R — YBIG (@YouBoysInGreen) September 25, 2019

What a save by Kelleher pic.twitter.com/1DJE26n9ze — TomDigger (@TomDig) September 25, 2019

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the youngster’s lovely stop:

Is that Kelleher or Allison ? https://t.co/SH5EAX03io — Averse Archer76 (@SivoriJoshua) September 25, 2019

Alisson moment from Kelleher there. #LFC — Marco ???? (@vivast_pauli) September 25, 2019

Alisson-esque save from Kelleher there — Luke (@LFC_Luke_) September 25, 2019

Kelleher is the Irish Alisson #LFC — Sam ?????? (@Sam_Gocher) September 25, 2019

Kelleher channeling his inner Alisson there ?? great stop — Philip Murray (@Philip1978) September 25, 2019

Kelleher has got some moves off Alisson hasnt he holy molly! #LFC #Kelleher — theSimLane (@theSimLane) September 25, 2019

Kelleher definitely knocks about with Alisson ?? — Danny Locke (@dannylocke4) September 25, 2019

Amazing save from Kelleher — Youssef (@LFC_purpose) September 25, 2019

Stunning save from Kelleher ?? ?? — Pedro (@Dowdello) September 25, 2019

Kelleher. Stunning Save. OMG. — Gokul Krishna (@gkgokul10) September 25, 2019

Kelleher is one of the most highly-rated keepers based in England in his age bracket. The ace has been called up to Ireland’s senior squad more than once and is a regular for the Under-21s.

The ace’s eye-catching performance could earn him a senior call up for the next round of international fixtures.

More importantly, the ace has thrown his hat into the ring as a serious contender for Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper position.

Former West Ham star Adrian is currently filling in for Brazilian superstar Alisson who is sidelined, Kelleher’s display shows that he’s ready to be called upon for cup clashes.