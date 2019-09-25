Highly-rated Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever has grabbed his first goal for the Reds against MK Dons, check out the 17-year-old’s magnificent header below.

In the 68h minute of this evening’s Carabao Cup clash between MK Dons and Liverpool, midfield maestro James Milner played an inch-perfect cross into the box.

Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever attacked the teasing ball and unleashed a bullet header on goal. This is the 17-year-old’s first goal for the Reds.

Hoever has a impressive leap on him, it seems like Liverpool have two flying Dutchmen in their squad now.

Check out the Dutchman’s header below:

What a way to mark your first start for Liverpool! ? 17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever arrives at the back-post and doubles the visitors' lead! ? Watch MK Dons v Liverpool live on Sky Sports Football now or follow: https://t.co/nqgEtIveju pic.twitter.com/1tmmR1TMX0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2019

Hoever is playing at right-back for the Reds today, the ace is naturally a central defender. Some fans will be hoping that the youngster can get some more minutes this season after opening his account tonight.