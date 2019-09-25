Menu

Video: Kurt Zouma scores instinctive toe-poke volley to hand Chelsea 4-1 lead vs Grimsby

Kurt Zouma got himself on the scoresheet for Chelsea tonight, as the French international scored the Blues’ fourth in their match vs Grimsby.

The Blues had already been 3-1 up thanks to goals from Barkley, Batshuayi and Pedro, with Zouma then bagging in the second half to all but wrap up the win for the home side.

After a cross was sent into the box, Zouma met it with his right foot, as he stabbed the ball home on the volley to give Lampard’s side a three-goal lead.

Seems like everyone’s getting in on the act tonight!

