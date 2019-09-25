Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott has missed a glorious chance to become the club’s youngest ever goalscorer, the winger’s close-range effort hit the crossbar.

16-year-old sensation Harvey Elliott missed a glorious opportunity for the Reds in the early stages of their Carabao Cup clash against MK Dons.

Had he hit the back of the net he would’ve become the club’s youngest goalscorer.

James Milner charged down from left-back and used some lovely footwork to get past his man before putting the ball on a plate for Elliott.

The England youth international’s effort rattled off the crossbar, the ace was just yards out and inches away from becoming Liverpool’s youngest goalscorer.

Take a look at the chance below:

Harvey Elliot hits the crossbar! ? The 16-year-old misses a golden opportunity from less than 6 yards out! ? Watch MK Dons v Liverpool live on Sky Sports Football now or follow: https://t.co/nqgEtIveju pic.twitter.com/Eb3bcI1IyI — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2019

Elliott did show great movement to get away from his man before the chance, the youngster just happened to slightly snatch at his shot and it hit the bar.

The ace was very unlucky, if he gets into positions like this again there’s no doubt that he’ll score.