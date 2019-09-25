Real Madrid sensation Rodrygo made history for the club tonight, the ace broke a 16-year-old record held by David Beckham with his stunning debut goal.

Real Madrid ace Rodrygo broke a record held by legend and global superstar David Beckham for 16 years by scoring for Los Blancos against Osasuna this evening.

According to statistician MisterChip, Rodrygo’s strike just 94 seconds into his debut marks the quickest goal for a Madrid player on their first appearance since Beckham’s strike against Real Betis in August 2003.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, just wait until you see the goal.

The 18-year-old charged down the left-wing before dazzling an Osasuna player with some lovely skill and curling the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the ace’s first goal for Los Blancos below:

Rodrygo Goes, ladies & gentlemen. BRAZILIAN LW'S ARE COMING FOR YOU. pic.twitter.com/tUbacSkNa7 — Mrinal (@MadridistaRants) September 25, 2019

Magical first touch and Rodrygo scores a minute after his official La Liga debut. Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna pic.twitter.com/EJyF3jZKC0 — Lukas Langvinis (@LLangvinis) September 25, 2019

According to the Guardian, Zinedine Zidane’s side parted with €45m to sign the winger from Brazilian side Santos.

What a way to mark your debut.