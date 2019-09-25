The internet is great and everything, but sometimes it’s good to remember that things stay on there forever and eventually somebody will find it.

Erling Haaland currently looks like the hottest property in world football, he’s skillful, tall, quick and a devastating finisher. A hat-trick on your Champions League debut and scoring 17 goals in 10 games so far this season mean you will get noticed.

The most obvious transfer would be to link up again with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the pair worked together at Molde, The Manchester Evening News reported that could be a possibility. The Sun also reported he has been watched by scouts from 50 different clubs recently.

It sounds like the boy can do no wrong, but this video has emerged and it’s truly something else:

Bringing this up in negotiations must take at least a few million off his transfer fee.