Video: Vinicius Jr scores brilliant long-range goal to give Real Madrid 1-0 lead vs Osasuna

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid took the lead through Vinicius Jr tonight, as Los Blancos went 1-0 up after the Brazilian fired home from long range.

With the scoreline sitting at 0-0, the Brazilian decided that enough was enough, as he picked up the ball around 25-yards from goal before unleashing a ferocious effort that flew into the top corner.

It was a superb effort from the winger, one that shows just how much he’s been working on his shooting recently following his lacklustre first year with the club.

