Video: Aaron Wan-Bissaka saves Manchester United with incredible goal-line clearance

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka saved the team against Rochdale tonight with an incredible goal-line clearance.

Just watch below how close Rochdale came to taking the lead at Old Trafford, only for Wan-Bissaka to somehow prevent what looked a certain goal.

Wow – great clearance on the line by Wan-Bissaka pic.twitter.com/TZT4JAtXjd — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) September 25, 2019

The youngster joined MUFC from Crystal Palace in the summer and has proven a fine signing so far.

However, there’s no escaping Man Utd should be doing much better against this League One side tonight.