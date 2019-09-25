Video: Aaron Wan-Bissaka saves Manchester United with incredible goal-line clearance

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka saved the team against Rochdale tonight with an incredible goal-line clearance.
Just watch below how close Rochdale came to taking the lead at Old Trafford, only for Wan-Bissaka to somehow prevent what looked a certain goal.
Wow – great clearance on the line by Wan-Bissaka pic.twitter.com/TZT4JAtXjd
— Mark Brus (@mbrus88) September 25, 2019
I DONT WANT TO HEAR NOOOOOOOOOOOO WAN BISSAKA SLANDER NONE!!!!!!! #MUNROC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/JFr5LNGXXp
— NattyDaCapo? (@NattyDaCapo) September 25, 2019
The youngster joined MUFC from Crystal Palace in the summer and has proven a fine signing so far.
However, there’s no escaping Man Utd should be doing much better against this League One side tonight.