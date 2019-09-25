Menu

Video: Aaron Wan-Bissaka saves Manchester United with incredible goal-line clearance

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka saved the team against Rochdale tonight with an incredible goal-line clearance.

Just watch below how close Rochdale came to taking the lead at Old Trafford, only for Wan-Bissaka to somehow prevent what looked a certain goal.

The youngster joined MUFC from Crystal Palace in the summer and has proven a fine signing so far.

However, there’s no escaping Man Utd should be doing much better against this League One side tonight.

