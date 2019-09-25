Manchester Utd will look to put a turbulent few days behind them as they take on Rochdale in the Carabao Cup tonight (KO 20:00).

Its been something of a disaster in recent weeks for the Red Devils, culminating in a dismal 2-0 loss against West Ham on the weekend and the pressure is really starting to mount on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer from Man Utd fans and pundits alike.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that the side can regain some confidence at least as they take on League Two side Rochdale.

What Time does Man Utd v Rochdale kickoff?

The match kicks off at 20:00pm on Wednesday 25th September.

Where is Man Utd vs Rochdale being played?

The match is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will be hopeful of an upturn in fortunes and a game against League Two side Rochdale in the Carabao Cup has probably come around at just the right time.

Manchester Utd currently find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League, already ten points begin rivals and league leaders Liverpool – simply not good enough.

Much has been made of their recent form, including their recent signings and transfer dealings. With Marcus Rashford currently struggling with a groin injury, the Manchester Utd forward line is looking a little thread bare, with much of the responsibility laying with young Mason Greenwood and new signing Daniel James.

“These Utd players, as mentioned by Roy Keane have just not been good enough. Its time for the more senior players to really step up to the plate, but as we’ve seen previously, there appears to be a distinct lack of leaders in the side. As far as tonight, Manchester Utd should have way too much for their opponents but pressure can do strange things to players. I’m quite happy to back Rochdale with a three goal head start at 4/6. Which Manchester Utd side will we see tonight? Who knows.”

If Man Utd fail to win convincingly tonight, the pressure will only continue to build as the side faces a titanic battle with Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night.

A defeat in that game would really see put Solksjaer’s position in the spotlight.

