Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be driving Manchester United fans wild with his strong hint he’d take the job at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are struggling badly at the moment under inexperienced manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it would not be too surprising if they soon made a change.

Still, few would have expected there to be any chance of them luring in Wenger given his strong connection with Arsenal, whom he managed for 22 years.

The French tactician is not everyone’s cup of tea and many Man Utd fans surely won’t be keen on his arrival, though one imagines a growing number would be desperate for a proven tactician like him over Solskjaer.

Wenger may have endured a difficult end to his time at Arsenal, but his teams played some superbly entertaining attacking football right until the end, and that’s a lot more than is being served up by Solskjaer at MUFC right now.

See below as Wenger gave this response on beIN Sports, as quoted by Utd Report, when asked if he’d take the United job…