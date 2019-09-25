Arsenal manager Unai Emery was all praise for centre-back Rob Holding who scored in last night’s fixture against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by thrashing the two-time European champions 5-0. Gabriel Martinelli netted a brace on his debut while Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Holding all found the net.

The 24-year-old centre-back played his first match for Arsenal since December and put in a fine performance.

Following the match, Emery heaped praise on Holding. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the Spaniard said: “Every day in training he helps us to have more performances like a team. He needed to take minutes, take confidence. And I think tonight – the first match after playing with the under-23s – is perfect. He was a little tired at the end of the match but he scored and he’s happy tonight and we’re happy for him.”

Following a few shaky performances at the back in the past matches, Arsenal will be happy to see Holding back in the squad. He put in a good performance yesterday and will be hoping to do so in the upcoming matches.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 11 points. Their next fixture is on Monday against Manchester United at Old Trafford.