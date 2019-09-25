Some Real Madrid fans are worried with Zinedine Zidane’s lineup for tonight’s La Liga clash against Osasuna, the Frenchman has several key players.

Zinedine Zidane has made heavy changes to the Real Madrid side that beat Sevilla 1-0 last weekend, the Frenchman seems to be resting some of his higher-profile players for the derby against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Stars Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are the only players to retain their place in the starting lineup ahead of tonight’s clash with Osasuna.

Loanee Alphonse Areola is in between the sticks instead of Thibaut Courtois. Changes to the defence will see one of centre-back’s Nacho and summer signing Eder Militao playing at full-back.

Spain international Alvaro Odriozola will also be playing full-back, it’s yet to be known if he’ll be playing in his natural right-back or filling on the left flank.

Uruguayan ace is taking up the attacking midfield role, replacing superstar James Rodriguez.

Madrid’s front three is also completely changed with Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez taking up the wings and summer signing Luka Jovic leading the line.

Zidane can still call on world class stars James, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema off the bench.

Facing Osasuna will be a more difficult challenge than some fans expect, the side are sitting modest in 10th but they are yet to lose a match this season.

The Pamplona-based side looked very impressive in their 2-2 draw against La Liga champions Barcelona last month.

Check out the lineup that Zidane has opted for below:

Here’s how some fans have reacted to the teamsheet:

Playing a B team to make sure no momentum is built up before the Atleti game is realy dumb stuff. — Gaviria (@G__Gaviria) September 25, 2019

jovic is starting finally but why bench varane, james and hazard? — g (@k3mgc) September 25, 2019

Why start a second get team for such a important match we need to be on top on table ….. — bdsupplement (@bdsupplement) September 25, 2019

What a joke first eleven ??? — La Vida (@zaniul) September 25, 2019

It doesn’t seems so perfect, looks like a preseason game . God help us.

Hala madrid y nada. — Madrid Para Siempre (@madrid_para) September 25, 2019

Tricky line up — S.Roy (@FossilisedRoy) September 25, 2019

Jovic needs service. James and Hazard the only two who can provide it. Prove me wrong, Lucas and Vini. #HalaMadrid — Chris Butler (@MadridistaChris) September 25, 2019

Why not rodrygo..also middlefield looks dead , no creativity — boitumelo (@boits0) September 25, 2019

no hazard and benz? smh i know we have atleti but osasuna are still decent, shouldve been hazard jovic vini — AM (@KingKxrim) September 25, 2019

What are you thinking Zidane?? — Ahmed (@Demons_Desire) September 25, 2019

Why starting with the complete B team? Vinicius got many chance to prove himself but I think he is a one season wonder with zero shot accuracy, lots of heavy touches. Rodrygo should have started in place of him. No comments for this two legends Mr Nacho & Mr Lucas Vasquez. — Dave Raz (@daveraz_) September 25, 2019

Zidane will need his side to pull through with a comfortable victory tonight, the last thing the Frenchman needs is any more question marks before Los Blancos’ crucial derby with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Will Zidane get away with resting many of his key players tonight?