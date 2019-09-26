Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement over a contract renewal with Carles Perez and he’ll officially sign it on Friday.

The Catalan giants have struggled early on this season, and injuries certainly haven’t helped with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele all suffering setbacks.

In turn, coach Ernesto Valverde has had to look elsewhere for solutions, and that has given Perez a chance to impress in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old has bagged one goal and two assists in five La Liga appearances so far this season, and having shown enough promise and potential, it appears as though he’s set to put pen to paper on a new deal as a reward for his good form.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he has reached an agreement and will sign a new contract on Friday which will keep him at the Nou Camp until 2022, as Barcelona are said to have acted swiftly to activate their option on his deal despite the fact that had Perez made three more appearances as a starter, he would have automatically renewed anyway.

That perhaps goes to show the level of faith that the club have in the youngster, as they believe that he can now go on to play a key role for them as Valverde will undoubtedly rotate and rest players in the weeks and months ahead.

With Messi suffering a fresh setback in the win over Villarreal in midweek, time will tell who Valverde turns to, but Perez will surely be on the list of possible starters along with wonderkid Ansu Fati and Dembele, who returned from his own injury problem this week.