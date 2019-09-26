Menu

Video: Alvaro Morata snaps at reporter following red card for Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca

Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was spotted losing his temper when questioned about his red card record by a reporter.

Watch the video below as the Atletico Madrid forward looks visibly fuming after he was sent off against Mallorca in last night’s clash.

Morata struggled during his time in the Premier League with Chelsea and it seems his fortunes have not improved significantly since moving back to La Liga either.

This clip above seems to show how frustrated Morata is, with the fact that his red card came just eight minutes after he entered the pitch also a worry.

