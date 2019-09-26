Arsenal players have two major concerns about Unai Emery

Arsenal players are reportedly concerned about two aspects of Unai Emery as their manager as the Gunners continue to struggle.

Despite a fairly mixed start to the season, Emery still hasn’t won over a lot of fans as the team’s performances have rarely indicated that there’s much of a coherent game-plan under the Spanish tactician.

According to the Daily Mirror, this is actually fairly accurate as the players also don’t fully understand their manager’s tactical instructions.

The report adds that there was some particular confusion about the way Emery set the side up against Liverpool in the recent 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

On top of that, Emery’s poor grasp of English also doesn’t help matters, according to the Mirror.

These claims will no doubt have Gooners worried about the future of the team under Emery’s management, with the former Paris Saint-Germain boss certainly not looking ideal as a replacement for Arsene Wenger, even if that was always going to be a hard job for any coach.

The Frenchman was at Arsenal for 22 years and despite struggling in his final few years, he at least always put together a team that stuck to a plan of playing stylish, possession-based attacking football.