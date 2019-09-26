There is reportedly some concern at Tottenham that they could struggle to offload Christian Eriksen in January and in turn could lose him for nothing next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has more than enough to be worried about after their difficult start to the season as they’ve collected just eight points from their opening six Premier League games.

SEE MORE: Tottenham hope to scare Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man City off transfer with staggering £250m asking price for star player

That has left them well off the pace set by leaders Liverpool, while there was more misery in midweek as they lost to Colchester on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

However, there is more bad news for Tottenham and Pochettino it seems, as the Daily Mail report that Eriksen will snub an exit in January as Spurs are said to be willing to accept £30m for him in order to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Unfortunately for them though, it’s added that the Danish international will hold out for a move elsewhere until next summer as he believes that he’ll have ‘better options’ then as opposed to in January, as per the report.

It’s undoubtedly smart planning from the 27-year-old as he will ultimately be prioritising his best interests at this stage as he hopes to land a big move next year to take his game to the next level and start winning trophies.

However, that isn’t seemingly going to suit Spurs who will hope that he can at least play a key role in helping them achieve their objectives this season, before seeing him move on.

Based on the report above, it seems highly unlikely that Eriksen will now stay in north London and pen a new deal, but it looks as though Tottenham may be forced to miss out on a decent transfer fee too which is a major double blow.