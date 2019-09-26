Chelsea wonderkid Billy Gilmour has spoken out about his hugely impressive full debut for the club in the Carabao Cup win over Grimsby this week.

The Blues enjoyed an emphatic 7-1 victory to give boss Frank Lampard his first win at Stamford Bridge since his return to the club as manager.

Gilmour was one of a number of young players who impressed in this game, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James, while others such as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have also worked their way to become first-team regulars under Lampard this season.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about the Grimsby game, Gilmour made it clear just how much Lampard seems able to communicate well with his youngsters and get the best out of them on the pitch.

The Scotland Under-21 international also explained how Ross Barkley helped him with some tips on the pitch and all in all it sounds like a very promising atmosphere building at the club right now, even if results haven’t yet been that great under the somewhat inexperienced Lampard and his youthful team.

“My game is about getting on the ball and starting play and that is why I started tonight,” Gilmour said.

“I have been training well and doing well in games and the gaffer has told me just to play how I play and he believes in me.

“Ross [Barkley] was really good with me, communicating with me and ­saying, ‘Look, you don’t need to run all the time, sometimes just stay.’

“I did that and that is how I got most of the ball. ­Obviously it is good for them to tell me so I can improve, they have been really good with me.”