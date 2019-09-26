Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly disapproving of a Juventus swoop for Real Madrid playmaker Isco, as is coach Maurizio Sarri.

The Bianconeri have made a decent start to the new campaign albeit perhaps not as convincing as they would have liked, with Sarri looking to continue their fine run of winning trophies in recent years.

With a world-class squad at his disposal, it doesn’t appear as though he needs to add too much, but speculation continues to link the reigning Serie A champions with further reinforcements.

However, as per Don Balon, one signing that neither Ronaldo nor Sarri are convinced over is Isco, with the report adding that it would take something between €60m and €80m to prise him away from Real Madrid next year.

That’s despite the fact that the 27-year-old has only appeared twice so far this season for Los Blancos, and has been unable to contribute any goals or assists in those two brief outings.

With that in mind, it does ask the question as to why Juventus would want to swoop for him, especially at the valuation touted above with Real Madrid perhaps having a problem in offloading him.

Further, Sarri already has Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Mario Mandzukic fighting for places in the final third, and so it’s difficult to see where Isco fits in.

In addition, having snapped up Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot this past summer, the midfield is packed with quality and depth too, and so ultimately, all the signs would point towards Juventus not trying to land Isco’s signature next year.

That said though, The Sun reported just last week that Juventus were readying a bid, and so time will tell which report is the more accurate of the two.