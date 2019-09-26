Derby County release statement as trio involved in drink-driving crash, captain Richard Keogh ruled out for season

Derby County have released a statement after a drink-driving incident involving some of their players has left their captain ruled out for the rest of the season.

As noted by BBC Sport, Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been charged with drink-driving after an incident on Tuesday night.

It came after a team-building dinner, with Derby noting that the players in question continued to drink despite being in a position to know when they should have stopped while also being given an opportunity to be driven home.

Instead, police arrested the pair after they collided with another car, and now Richard Keogh has also been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

“A small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night,” the statement said.

“They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

“As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.

“The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club’s code of conduct and disciplinary procedures, but over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve.

“Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.”

The pair will appear in court next month, and so it remains to be seen what action they face while the club have promised to carry out their own disciplinary proceedings too.