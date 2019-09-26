Egyptian FA demand explanation from FIFA over missing votes for Best Men’s Player award

The Egyptian FA have reportedly written to FIFA as they want clarification on the confusion over their votes for the Best Men’s Player award.

Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi took the prize home after topping the voting ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo in second and third respectively, at the ceremony in Milan on Monday night.

SEE MORE: Controversy over FIFA Best award as some voters claim they didn’t go with Lionel Messi

While there is no doubt that he was deserving of the award after a stellar campaign last year, controversy is seemingly brewing as there have been claims made over the voting.

As noted by BBC Sport, the EFA have written to FIFA asking for an explanation why their votes were missing as both coach Shawky Gharib and captain Ahmed Elmohamady voted for compatriot Mohamed Salah but were not included on FIFA’s breakdown of the voting which was released publicly.

In turn, it remains to be seen what the response is, as ultimately there is no excuse for the mishap or possible oversight and Salah has potentially been wrongly denied additional votes.

It’s unlikely to affect the overall outcome, but it reflects badly on the governing body and others involved if they haven’t correctly received and counted all the right votes, and they will surely want to put that right to ensure the integrity of the awards remain in tact.