Juventus reportedly have four names on their transfer shortlist to address their problem at left-back, with Wendell and Elseid Hysaj among the options.

The Bianconeri have an issue with a lack of quality depth in that department, which has resulted in Alex Sandro playing a full 90 minutes in every game thus far.

Naturally, for a club looking to compete on multiple fronts this season, that is not a sustainable plan, and although they’ve had some bad luck with injuries as Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo are both sidelined, it’s an issue that may have to be addressed in January.

According to Calciomercato, there are several names on the Juventus shortlist with Wendell, Hysaj, Thomas Meunier and Santiago Arias all noted as possible options, although they’re not all natural left-backs and so they would have to show their versatility.

It’s added that Wendell could be valued at around €20m by Leverkusen while Napoli would demand around €25m for Hysaj, and so it promises to be an expensive swoop either way. However, Meunier will become a free agent next summer and could be available in a cut-price deal in January, while Arias could be given the green light to leave by Atletico Madrid in a possible initial loan exit, as per the report.

In turn, there are countless options that Juventus and Sarri can consider, but they’ll need to bring in the right player to improve the side on a long-term basis, and so while it would address a short-term concern, it is also worth considering the bigger picture too.

Sarri will also be fully aware that talented youngster Luca Pellegrini is on loan at Cagliari this season, and so the 20-year-old will hope that he isn’t pushed down the pecking order on his return if a new signing arrives.