Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has reportedly reached an agreement with club president Florentino Perez that could pave the way for a January transfer to Manchester United.

The Wales international has had a difficult time at the Bernabeu of late and it seems he’s keen to resolve the situation and has held talks with Perez.

According to Don Balon, this has led to the Spanish giants’ chief reaching an agreement with the player to let him leave the club this winter if he doesn’t play more between now and the mid-way point in the season.

As well as that, Don Balon claim this could even see his asking price fall as low as around £70million, with Manchester United said in the report to be very interested in snapping Bale up.

The 30-year-old could make sense as an ideal signing to boost the Red Devils as they struggle in attack, with some of the best form of his career coming in the Premier League during his Tottenham days.

Some will no doubt feel Bale is now past his peak, but some of that quality surely still remains that could at the very least make him a decent short-term option for Man Utd.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard struggling so badly, they cannot afford to be too picky and would do well to bring in this proven performer and experienced winner to boost their squad.