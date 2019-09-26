Gary Neville has taken to Twitter to vent over receiving prank calls, and he has even shared images of the people he believes are involved.

The Sky Sports pundit has a busy life even after hanging up his boots given his punditry work and other business ventures, and so he certainly hasn’t got time to deal with prank calls.

Unfortunately for him, it sounds as though he was kept busy by them and has taken to Twitter to share images to try to find a way of dealing with it himself.

Help is on hand though, as fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has responded and has insisted that he knows two of the people that Neville believes are behind the calls.

Time will tell how that helps if Neville gets the police involved over the nuisance, but it looks as though he’s got his old mate Carra to help sort the situation out.

Given the images show a number of individuals who appear to be adults, the bigger question is surely what on earth are they doing still prank calling people, regardless of whether or not it’s Neville…

I know 2 of them!!!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 26, 2019