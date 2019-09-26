Manchester United could be forced to give youngster Mason Greenwood a first Premier League start of the season against Arsenal next Monday night.

The Red Devils take on the Gunners in a big game at Old Trafford next week, and it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to show faith in his youth for this one.

According to the Evening Standard, injury to Marcus Rashford looks likely to give Greenwood a chance to start up front, with the 17-year-old slowly becoming more and more of a regular in the Man Utd first-team this season.

The teenage forward has recently shone with goals against Astana in the Europa League and against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

However, he’s not seen a great deal of action in the Premier League, and a big-name opponent like Arsenal will surely be a whole different proposition for him.

Still, United fans will no doubt be itching to see more academy players make it big at Old Trafford as their history is full of homegrown talent enjoying tremendous success for the club.

Greenwood looks another special talent who’s good enough to make an impact now and provide a great long-term option up front for MUFC.