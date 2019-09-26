Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed James Milner following the 33-year-old’s performance against Milton Keynes Dons last time.

The former England international opened the scoring for the Reds in the first half through a right-footed shot from outside the penalty area. It was Milner’s first goal of the season and his 22nd for Liverpool.

Following the match, Klopp was all praise for the 33-year-old. As quoted by Goal.com, the Liverpool boss said: “This man is on fire, that’s how it is. He helps a lot and he is a real model for the young players. If he could play every day, Milly would be like this every day so that is brilliant.”

Milner has mostly been on the bench this season but he’s managed to make four starts while making as many appearances as a substitute. Last night, the 33-year-old donned the captain’s armband in Jordan Henderson’s absence and put in a pretty good performance. Liverpool will hope that Milner keeps playing like this because more often than not, he might be leading them in Cup matches and his presence on the field will be crucial.

The Reds next play Sheffield United on Saturday before taking on Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.